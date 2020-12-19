Letter: Trump now knows how it feels to be fired from a job

Do you know what a narcissistic person is? If you would look it up on Google, it will give you several examples. You could take note that Trump will fit into each and every one of these examples. If you remember, he was the one who said that if he shot someone on Times Square in New York City, his popularity would go up. If you think he was kidding, he wasn’t.

He lost the popular vote to Hilary by over 3 million votes. He lost the popular vote to Biden by 7 million votes. He is now professing that he won the election. It is hard to believe but there are a lot of weak-minded, gullible people who swallow this barf.

Trump only has a few weeks left of his term. Do you think he will leave the White House peacefully? We will have to take out eviction papers on him to get him out of the White House. After all, he thinks he owns it. Do you remember when Trump had a show on TV that was all about firing people? People would compete to see who was the best at firing people. Trump fired just about all of his cabinet he has had. Now the American people have fired him, and now he knows how it feels to get fired. He is having a hard time coping with it. Trump hasn’t congratulated Biden yet for being elected president. I’m betting it is not going to happen.

Do you think that before his term is up that he won’t do something that will turn this country into some more kind of drama? It bothers me that he might. People like Trump have a way of dreaming up some kind of drama and then not taking the credit for it by blaming someone else. If you are wondering, yes, I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea