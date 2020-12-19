expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Letter: Trump now knows how it feels to be fired from a job

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Do you know what a narcissistic person is? If you would look it up on Google, it will give you several examples. You could take note that Trump will fit into each and every one of these examples.   If you remember, he was the one who said that if he shot someone on Times Square in New York City, his popularity  would go up. If you think he was kidding, he wasn’t.

He lost the popular vote to Hilary by over 3 million votes. He lost the popular vote to Biden by 7 million votes. He is now professing that he won the election. It is hard to believe but there are a lot of weak-minded, gullible people who swallow this barf.

Trump only has a few weeks left of his term. Do you think he will leave the White House peacefully? We will have to take out eviction papers on him to get him out of the White House. After all, he thinks he owns it. Do you remember when Trump had a show on TV that was all about firing people? People would compete to see who was the best at firing people. Trump fired just about all of his cabinet he has had. Now the American people have fired him, and now he knows how it feels to get fired. He is having a hard time coping with it. Trump hasn’t congratulated Biden yet for being elected president. I’m betting it is not going to happen.

Do you think that before his term is up that he won’t do something that will turn this country into some more kind of drama? It bothers me that he might. People like Trump have a way of dreaming up some kind of drama and then not taking the credit for it by blaming someone else. If you are wondering, yes, I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump. 

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea

More News

Inside the magic

Scoring national recognition

Southeast Minnesota prepares for first round of coronavirus vaccinations

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Inside the magic

Health Updates

Southeast Minnesota prepares for first round of coronavirus vaccinations

News

Hy-Vee donates to care centers

Education

Star class: Sibley third-graders

Education

Administrator’s corner: Reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic

Education

Standout Student: Pranav Jha

Albert Lea Tigers

Senior highligh: Alli Dulitz

Education

Minnesota schools announce return to in-person learning

News

State health department serves The Interchange with cease-and-desist order

Cops, Courts & Fires

Alleged Boogaloo member pleads guilty to terrorism

Cops, Courts & Fires

Family believes fatal shooting of driver was random

News

National environmental group sues Minnesota DNR over trapping of lynx

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Suspect in Washington killing arrested in Minnesota

News

DNR offers tips for safe, successful ice fishing season

Elections & Campaigns

Legal bid to undo state election results nears conclusion

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pop machines broken into and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Faribault County reports 2 deaths

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota’s top attorney sues bars that defied restrictions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with injuring woman with miniature ax

Health Updates

Hours adjusted at Mayo COVID-19 testing site

Health Updates

Behind the scenes, a flurry of activity as hospitals prep first COVID-19 vaccine

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 83 new deaths in Minnesota, including 1 in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gift card scam and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owner of Waseca travel agencies accused of defrauding agents