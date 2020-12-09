expand
December 9, 2020

Letter: There are struggles now for people with surgeries, autoimmune issues

By Submitted

Published 8:02 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

I’ve just went through my fourth big surgery. For all of you people out there in the so-called normal world, it’s anything but with this virus right now! You all need to start looking up autoimmune issues. Those are health issues where the person who has them looks good and can walk pretty good but doesn’t feel good on the inside.

I’d love to see any one of you go through a big surgery and just try to stay out of a nursing home. Right now, nursing homes are infested with COVID-19, and anyone who is in those places could be in a death sentence. Maybe you ignorant people want that! You people should put yourselves in my shoes and try to make it through a day. There are times when all I have to do is go uptown, run an errand and nap when I get back. Not only that, I am at a risk to fall. The doctors and nurses tell me any fall requires a visit to the ER. I know when I get too tired and exhausted I have to hit the bed. I can fall asleep almost right away.

Now I’ll list all the autoimmune issues I have. I have chronic fatigue and Immune Dysfunction Syndrome, osteoporosis, arthritis, allergies and asthma at times. One more thing, if I fall and land on my head, I could get a blood clot in my brain. Enough of this and on to my surgery. I went in on Sept. 8. They had to check for blockage. I was lucky as I didn’t have any! So, I went back to my motel room, and I got a real good night’s sleep. I had to go in for my surgery, and they had me scheduled for 9 a.m. I’m not sure what time I went in. I was out of it when I went into the OR. They were trying to get me to wake up from the anesthesia. They got me to wake up enough so they could transfer me into the bed in the ICU. I was in there for a day. Believe me, I had a lot of pain. After that, I was transported into a regular patient room. I was there until Sept. 15. I can say that the highlight of my hospital stay was watching the Mayo One choppers take off and land on the helipad. I went home because of this COVID virus. I don’t want to spread it. Actually, when I got released, Good Sam was having a COVID-19 outbreak. I didn’t need to end up there.

Since then, I have progressed. I’ve put the walker away. Of course, I am still restricted. In other words, I can’t go out and start throwing cinder blocks around. But it is nice to be able to walk around on my own feet.

It’s a real good feeling to be able to walk again. You people who think you have to be involved with crowds out there need to change your lifestyle.

I must close now.

 

Gilbert Gilbertson

Albert Lea

