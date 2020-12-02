Letter: Thanks to voters who chose to help end corruption

This is the time to be thankful to the 6,889 people in Freeborn County who voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be president and vice president, as these voters contributed to Minnesota awarding 10 of the Biden/Harris 306 electoral college votes toward the restoration of American democracy and ending authoritarian casino capitalism. We sided with the majority of Minnesota voters, plus we are part of the popular shellacking of the Trump/Pence ticket.

This is also the time to be thankful to the 6,797 people in Freeborn County who voted to send U.S. Sen. Tina Smith back to Congress to fight for and save American democracy. We sided with the majority vote in Minnesota.

These Freeborn County voters have contributed to the ending of corruption at the head of each and every cabinet position especially the Department of Education. No more demonization of public education and its teachers. Thank you Freeborn County voters.

We can be thankful to former U.S. Sen. John Kerry accepting a newly created position addressing climate change using his vast experience on a global scale. Now the USA’s representations to the world will reject climate change denial by following the science.

These Freeborn County voters can now take some credit when the Biden team shouts its praises for scientists and their knowledge to save lives, rather than doing nothing to combat the virus while thousands die.

We can be thankful when the Biden team ends American support for white racist supremacists.

We can be thankful when the Biden team stops any further talk of ending Social Security, Medicare, food support, the Special Olympics and of course calling veterans losers and suckers.

Us Minnesota DFLers can pat ourselves on the back for getting the job done in Minnesota.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea