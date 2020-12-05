expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Letter: Thank you to hero first responders this week

By Submitted

Published 8:06 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

I would like to take this moment to thank all of those who responded to emergency situations this last week. We often state how our first responders are heroes and place their life on the line for our protection.  Last Sunday they showed us how true those statements are during the shooting and again Thursday night during a large fire.

These incidents show us many other things as well. It shows how our community can come together in a time of need. Not just the immediate community of Albert Lea but the surrounding communities who provided officers and firefighters. I am amazed how in a moment’s notice all of the training and experience we have put place can produce the best possible outcome in terrible situations. I am filled with optimism when total strangers come together to fight for each other and hold back the damage that could happen to others.

Our collective prayers, thoughts and well wishes go out to those injured during the shooting including one of our own officers. To those who had been or still are displaced due to the damage caused by either event, we will do all we can to help you. Again, our thanks go to all the first responders who were on the scene and to their families who stayed up worried for their loved ones responding to these situations.

As a community we will experience difficult times, and as a community we can rise to the occasion making something better of a bad situation.    

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager

Albert Lea

More News

Tribune announces All-Area volleyball team

Albert Lea American Legion members brighten days of veterans, auxiliary ladies with annual gifts of poinsettias

2nd Lake Mills lights display seeks to boost holiday spirit

Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign launches

Albert Lea Tigers

Tribune announces All-Area volleyball team

Featured News

Albert Lea American Legion members brighten days of veterans, auxiliary ladies with annual gifts of poinsettias

News

2nd Lake Mills lights display seeks to boost holiday spirit

News

Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign launches

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 1-3, 2020

Education

Star class: Computing curriculum

Education

Minnesota Association of Townships announces scholarship program

Education

Area Learning Center standout student

News

Car donated to head of winter gear drive

News

Giving Tuesday event in Wells collects needed items and food

Elections & Campaigns

Bennett re-elected assistant minority leader for Minnesota House Republicans

News

Minnesota’s top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan

Cops, Courts & Fires

BCA identifies trooper who discharged gun during standoff

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 61 more deaths as difficult December continues

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Cause of warehouse fire still under investigation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: State Fire Marshal’s Office set to arrive at daylight

Health Updates

Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

News

Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid

Health Updates

States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100

News

Pelosi, McConnell discuss COVID relief as pressure builds

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System announces new regional vice president

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 92 new deaths statewide, 1 in Freeborn County