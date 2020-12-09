expand
December 9, 2020

Letter: Thank you, Albert Lea

By Submitted

Published 8:05 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Having been in Albert Lea a little over a year, I am fairly new to the community, but the events at Shady Oaks on Nov. 29 have shown me what a great community Albert Lea is. The Albert Lea Police Department responded quickly and effectively, which made evacuating all the residents possible. The United Methodist Church opened their doors to over 100 people, which provided a place of safety and peace to the residents during a traumatic time. The many volunteers at the church provided food, warm blankets, and most importantly, support to everyone. Emergency Management and Public Health responded without hesitation by aiding all and providing housing to those unable to return to their apartments. I cannot thank everyone enough — the city of Albert Lea, the Albert Lea Police Department, United Methodist Church, Emergency Management and Public Health, all first responders, staff at the ALHRA, and of course, all the volunteers throughout these agencies — for your quick response, your kindness and your generosity. Albert Lea is no doubt a great community, and together, we will get through this.

Jeanne Leick

executive director

Albert Lea Housing &

