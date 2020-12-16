expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

Letter: For whom does Hagedorn work?

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Last week, Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District signed on as a supporter of a lawsuit brought by the state of Texas against the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia seeking to invalidate the Nov. 3 election results in those states. That action on the part of Mr. Hagedorn raises some questions to which his constituents deserve answers.

How would that litigation, since dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court, benefit the residents of Mr. Hagedorn’s Congressional district? The answer to that question should not include such phrases as “voter fraud” or “stolen election,” for absolutely no evidence has been presented to support those concepts. Saying something happened doesn’t make it true. Our legal system places the burden of proof for any accusations of wrongdoing upon the accuser, and, in this instance, accusers have repeatedly failed. Those who make allegations they cannot prove are wrong, lying or have been hopelessly duped. None of those self-images are flattering to display.

Would Mr. Hagedorn still be a signatory to such action if voters in any other state challenged the outcome of Minnesota’s elections, including the one which resulted in his return to Congress for a second term? After all, Minnesota, like the four named defendant states in the Texas lawsuit, showed a winning majority for President-elect Joe Biden.

Should Mr. Hagedorn’s participation in this litigation result his being prosecuted as a violator of his oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America”? Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution states that no officeholder who has engaged in any insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution shall hold state or federal office. Efforts to overturn the results of an election might be construed as so doing. Perhaps some legal professionals should be looking into this matter.

Where do Mr. Hagedorn’s loyalties lie? Is he true to the people who have elected him twice or to a subversive plot to overturn unfavorable election results? Why is he so willing to subscribe to the herd mentality of 125 other representatives who co-signed the same letter of support for the Texas lawsuit? Is his participation in this assault upon democracy by attempting to silence the collective voice of millions of voters what people of Minnesota are all about? What if the voices targeted for silencing were ours and those of our friends, family and neighbors? Would Mr. Hagedorn react in the same manner?

Has the time arrived to recall Mr. Hagedorn? If not, will voters in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District remember in 2022 how they were betrayed in 2020?

Michael Schoepf

Albert Lea

More News

Let the birding begin

5 things to do this week

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota election process on solid ground

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Let the birding begin

News

5 things to do this week

Education

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

News

Golden K Kiwanians ring bell

News

Hartland Township supervisor retires

News

Mrs. Gerry’s donates to music classroom effort in North St. Paul

News

This Week in History: Hog cholera quarantine in place 50 years ago

Health Updates

Common COVID-19 vaccine myths debunked

Health Updates

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy restores hearing for resident

Business

Local business owner completes OSHA training

News

County board approves a 2.4% levy increase for ’21

News

Donor pledges to match funds raised by Salvation Army

News

Workers descend on northern Minnesota to build oil pipeline

News

Minnesota will continue emerald ash borer regulations

Health Updates

MNsure open enrollment period drawing to a close for the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Sheriff to appeal 2021 salary

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

Health Updates

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: One dead, one severely injured after stabbing incident in Austin

Business

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Person hit by vehicle and other reports

News

City approves 2.87% total levy increase

News

Watershed district approves budgets, levies for 2021

Elections & Campaigns

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory