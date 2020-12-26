expand
December 26, 2020

Letter: Don’t take away our freedoms

By Submitted

Published 8:20 pm Friday, December 25, 2020

It is a true shame when all our small businesses can’t be open — when it was the small business that made America great! America, land of the free? Walmart is open with food, eating out, hardware, clothing, etc., which small businesses have also in Albert Lea. We have great restaurants, too, that should be open  — Interchange should not have to deal with any unlawful legalities!

Mask for the task, but don’t take our American freedom away from us.

Reta Draayer

Albert Lea

