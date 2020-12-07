expand
Ad Spot

December 7, 2020

LaVerna M. Charlson

By Submitted

Published 11:43 am Monday, December 7, 2020

LaVerna M. Charlson, age 100 of Lake Mills, died peacefully Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills.

A private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Burial will be held in Winnebago Lutheran Cemetery.

LaVerna M. Charlson

LaVerna Marie was born on October 13, 1920 near Kiester, MN, the daughter of John and Anna (Wacholz) Vogel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kiester, MN. She attended Comb’s School near Kiester.

She was united in marriage to Orven Charlson on February 12, 1944 at Mansfield Church. They celebrated 65 years together. They moved to the family farm which was designated a Century Farm in 2014.

LaVerna was very active in helping Orven with farm work and enjoyed working at the Lake Mills School with her coworkers and students.

LaVerna was a member of Winnebago Lutheran Church, the Winnebago Ladies Aid and Rachel Circle. She was an avid baker and loved to embroider quilts and make afghans for her family.

She is survived by her two children Donna (Jerry) Holtan of Ames, Curt (Patti) Charlson of Clear Lake; grandson Jason (Jen) Holtan; two step-granddaughters Jodi (Joe) Taraba, Lani (Ross) Miller; great grandchildren Zach, Tyler and Isaac Holtan, Zachary, Andrew and Lauren Taraba, Oscar and Jocelyn Miller; sister-in-law Violet Charlson, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Orven in 2009; siblings Dorothy (Ed) Beck, Arvilla (Don) Paulson, Art (Ruby) Becker, and William (Margaret) Becker; and sisters- and brothers-in-law Agnes (Martel) Mathews, Marie (Torjus) Haugo, Herbert (Alice) Charlson, Sherman (Sadie) Charlson, Glen (Avis) Charlson, and Ray Charlson.

A special thank you to the Lake Mills Care Center for their excellent care.

LaVerna loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them. She will be truly missed.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills in charge of arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221

More News

New highway in southern Minnesota will include passageway designed for deer

Private money helped pay to conduct Minnesota’s election

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 4,000

LaVerna M. Charlson

News

New highway in southern Minnesota will include passageway designed for deer

Elections & Campaigns

Private money helped pay to conduct Minnesota’s election

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 4,000

Health Updates

Forum today to update community on COVID-19

News

Former governor weds campaign staffer 41 years his junior

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Students achieving industry certifications

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows damaged and other reports

News

Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Health Updates

Minnesota ranks 2nd in new virus cases per capita in 2 weeks

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 new area deaths reported

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota’s Biden electors pledge to stay on script

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County; 75 new deaths statewide

Albert Lea Tigers

Tribune announces All-Area volleyball team

Featured News

Albert Lea American Legion members brighten days of veterans, auxiliary ladies with annual gifts of poinsettias

News

2nd Lake Mills lights display seeks to boost holiday spirit

News

Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign launches

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 1-3, 2020

Education

Star class: Computing curriculum

Education

Minnesota Association of Townships announces scholarship program

Education

Area Learning Center standout student

News

Car donated to head of winter gear drive

News

Giving Tuesday event in Wells collects needed items and food

Elections & Campaigns

Bennett re-elected assistant minority leader for Minnesota House Republicans

News

Minnesota’s top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan