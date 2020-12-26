expand
December 26, 2020

Larson family shares $90 million gift with charities

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 25, 2020

Dale Larson, president of the Larson Family Foundation and former CEO of the Larson Manufacturing companies, this week announced a major commitment to three national charities.

Feeding America, Boys & Girls Club and Habitat for Humanity will receive $90 million to support their purposes, according to a press release.

• Feeding America will receive $30 million to fight hunger for the nearly 50 million people across our country that may face food insecurity.

• Boys & Girls Club will receive $30 million to provide safe places and caring mentors for nearly 5 million youth.

• Habitat for Humanity will receive $30 million toward their vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

The Larson family foundation was founded in 1990 by Dale Larson, formerly of Albert Lea, to serve primarily basic human needs such as food, shelter and education in South Dakota.

“Now, the entire nation is suffering from the results of the pandemic crisis, economic recession and lack of mental health solutions,” Larson said. “Because the needs are so extraordinarily high, we decided to expand our contributions nationally and do our part to help alleviate the problems of our fellow Americans. We are our brother’s and sister’s keeper.”

Larson thanked all the employees and retirees at each of the Larson Manufacturing and distribution locations for helping to make the gift possible and for making Larson a great American success story.

