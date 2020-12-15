Lake Mills girls pick up first win of the season

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls’ basketball team hosted Central Springs Monday night in search of its first win of the season.

Despite trailing early, the Bulldogs battled back to narrowly edge out the Panthers, 41-37.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by junior Brooke Bergo with 11 points. Bergo also pulled in four rebounds. Freshman Brynn Rognes was right behind with nine points and four rebounds.

Sophomore Natalie Brandenburg had eight points and two steals. The sophomore duo of Finley Rogstad and Ellie Hanna each had five points, while junior Leah Moen had three.

“After getting down 7-0 right away after Ella Stene rolled her ankle early in the game, we battled back by using solid defense and pushing the ball up the floor offensively,” said head coach Garrett Patterson.

Patterson said he was happy with how balanced the scoring by his team was during the game.

The Bulldogs are now 1-5 overall on the season and 0-3 in the Top of Iowa West Conference. They play again Friday night when they host the Cardinals of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.