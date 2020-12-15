expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

Lake Mills girls pick up first win of the season

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls’ basketball team hosted Central Springs Monday night in search of its first win of the season.

Despite trailing early, the Bulldogs battled back to narrowly edge out the Panthers, 41-37.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by junior Brooke Bergo with 11 points. Bergo also pulled in four rebounds. Freshman Brynn Rognes was right behind with nine points and four rebounds.

Sophomore Natalie Brandenburg had eight points and two steals. The sophomore duo of Finley Rogstad and Ellie Hanna each had five points, while junior Leah Moen had three.

“After getting down 7-0 right away after Ella Stene rolled her ankle early in the game, we battled back by using solid defense and pushing the ball up the floor offensively,” said head coach Garrett Patterson.

Patterson said he was happy with how balanced the scoring by his team was during the game.

The Bulldogs are now 1-5 overall on the season and 0-3 in the Top of Iowa West Conference. They play again Friday night when they host the Cardinals of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Let the birding begin

5 things to do this week

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota election process on solid ground

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Let the birding begin

News

5 things to do this week

Education

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

News

Golden K Kiwanians ring bell

News

Hartland Township supervisor retires

News

Mrs. Gerry’s donates to music classroom effort in North St. Paul

News

This Week in History: Hog cholera quarantine in place 50 years ago

Health Updates

Common COVID-19 vaccine myths debunked

Health Updates

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy restores hearing for resident

Business

Local business owner completes OSHA training

News

County board approves a 2.4% levy increase for ’21

News

Donor pledges to match funds raised by Salvation Army

News

Workers descend on northern Minnesota to build oil pipeline

News

Minnesota will continue emerald ash borer regulations

Health Updates

MNsure open enrollment period drawing to a close for the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Sheriff to appeal 2021 salary

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

Health Updates

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: One dead, one severely injured after stabbing incident in Austin

Business

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Person hit by vehicle and other reports

News

City approves 2.87% total levy increase

News

Watershed district approves budgets, levies for 2021

Elections & Campaigns

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory