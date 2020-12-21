expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Lake Mills claims two champions at Fort Dodge tourney

By Staff Reports

Published 4:04 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

The Lake Mills wrestling team closed out the first half of its season by competing in the Fort Dodge Invitational Saturday. 

Among the 10 teams in the tournament, Lake Mills was the only team in Class 1A. The team finished fourth and likely would have gotten second if it had its normal lineup, according to head coach Alex Brandenburg. 

“Our kids wrestled very well today,” Brandenburg said. “It was disappointing for our team to not have the Battle of Waterloo this year, but I feel we competed well against very tough competition today.” 

Five Bulldogs advanced to the finals, and two claimed titles. Senior Elijah Wagner controlled his competition at 182 pounds, including a win over a ranked opponent in the semifinals. 

Sophomore Alex Beaty won the 145-pound division to remain undefeated on the season. 

“It was great to have two champs today,” Brandenburg said. “Elijah and Alex wrestled very well today and we like how they are wrestling heading into the second half.” 

Seniors Dalton Thorson and Casey Hanson were joined by junior Brett Peterson in claiming runner-up finishes in their respective weights. Jack Ramaker had a good tournament by placing third. 

“These four guys wrestled very well today,” Brandenburg said. “Each one had at least one hard fought win, including Jack and Casey snagging a win over a ranked wrestler.” 

The Bulldogs enter the winter break feeling strongly about how they competed Saturday. A perfect 10-0 dual record and No. 5 ranking in the first set of dual rankings give the team hopes of claiming their sixth straight trip to the state dual meet. 

“The boys have done what they have needed to do so far,” Brandenburg said. “If we can stay healthy and keep improving, I feel strongly success will come in February.”

 

Team Standings:

  1. Fort Dodge 233
  2. Dowling 167
  3. Ankeny Centennial 166
  4. Lake Mills 141
  5. Emmetsburg 140
  6. Humboldt 139
  7. Webster City 129.5
  8. Mason City 75
  9. Spirit Lake Park 60
  10. Sioux City East 49

 

Finals: 

106 — Khyler Carstaphen (DO) maj. dec. Dru Ayala (FD), 11-3

113 — Camron Phetxoumphone (WC) dec. Lucas Bruhl (AC), 5-4

120 — Lane Cowell (FD) dec. Jon Burnette (SL), 3-2

126 — Jase Goodell (HM) pinned Gabe Rolon (MC), 3:20

132 — Drake Ayala (FD) pinned Jace Rhodes (MC), 5:33

138 — Wiemann (MC) dec. Dalton Thorson (LM), 7-6

145 — Alex Beaty (LM) inj. def. Joe Weydert (H)

152 — Dreyzon Phillips (FD) tech fall Brett Peterson (LM), 17-1

160 — Kody Cook (FD) inj. def. Casey Hanson (LM)

170 — Tucker Pederson (FD) pinned Ben Saxton (EM), 1:46

182 — Elijah Wagner (LM) dec. Keegan Bradley (SL), 7-1

195 — Matt Wirtz (EM) dec. Carson Hagan (DO), 10-4

220 — Colten Goodell (HM) pinned Jordan Anderson (E), 5:48

285 — Logan Boyle (AC) pinned Nate Howe (Unat), 5:18

 

Other Lake Mills finishes: 

3rd: Jack Ramaker (132)

6th: Kinser Hanson (106), Amadeo Roa (285)

DNP: Lucas Humphrey (113), Garrett Ham (120), Andrew Womack (126), Charles Jackson (195), Brayden Lindeman (220)

 

More News

Possible identity theft and other reports

School board approves 2021-22 calendar, sets date for return of in-person learning in January

Minnesota urges teens made jobless by pandemic to seek aid

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft and other reports

Education

School board approves 2021-22 calendar, sets date for return of in-person learning in January

News

Minnesota urges teens made jobless by pandemic to seek aid

News

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney general’s office files lawsuits against The Interchange, The Pour House

Health Updates

First Mayo employees vaccinated for COVID-19 in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations, new cases recede; 22 deaths statewide

News

First Lutheran hosts live drive-thru Nativity

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

News

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in I-35 semi rollover

News

Minnesota state lawmaker dies of coronavirus complications

Cops, Courts & Fires

Video allowed in trial of officers charged in Floyd killing

News

The Pour House, The Interchange facing suspension of liquor licenses

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 4 new cases in Freeborn County

News

Inside the magic

Health Updates

Southeast Minnesota prepares for first round of coronavirus vaccinations

News

Hy-Vee donates to care centers

Education

Star class: Sibley third-graders

Education

Administrator’s corner: Reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic

Education

Standout Student: Pranav Jha

Albert Lea Tigers

Senior highlight: Alli Dulitz

Education

Minnesota schools announce return to in-person learning