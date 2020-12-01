expand
December 1, 2020

Kenneth L. Schroeder

By Submitted

Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Kenneth “Speed” Loren Schroeder, age 91 of Albert Lea, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Austin.

Kenny was born on June 10, 1929 in Elma, IA to Homer Adam and Myrtle Cora (Diestler) Schroeder. He grew up in the Elma area and attended school in Elma. After school he worked on the family farm and drove truck. In 1951 he joined the United States Army and served in The Korean War. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the Purple Heart, and was honorably discharged in 1953. Following his service, Kenny went to work for Interstate Power Company as a lineman for 38 years. On February 18, 1954 Ken was united in marriage to Doris Marie Conway in Elma until her death in 1995. On November 15, 1997 Ken was united in marriage to Barbara Anderson Schultz at Hayward Lutheran Church.

Kenny was a lifelong member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Disabled American Veterans, Cooties, Korean Veterans, VFW, and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, going for motorcycle rides, and volunteering his time driving the DAV van for 20 years. Most of all, Ken loved to travel and spend time with his family and friends.

Ken is survived by his wife Barbara; his children Deb (Daniel) Hurtig, Dennis, Don (Kelly), Diana (Tom) Copeland; step children Ron (Terri) Schultz, Linda Schultz, Jackie Schultz; grandchildren Heidi, Kelli, Zak, Josh, Katie, Carly, Reece, Jason, Katya (Honey), Garrett, Gradon; 8 great-grandchildren; sister Wanda (Ken) Stueber; sisters-in-law Alice, Jan, and Jeanette Schroeder; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Doris; grandchildren Christopher and Everly; parents; siblings Evelyn, Russell, Robert, Dale, Dean, Ronald, and infant sister Lois.

A private memorial service will take place at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Fr. Kurt Farrell will officiate. Condolences and notes of sympathy may be sent in care of the Kenneth Schroeder Family to: Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home 1415 Hwy 13 N Albert Lea, MN 56007. A Memorial and Burial Service will be held in Elma, IA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Kenny’s honor to your local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.

