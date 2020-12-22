expand
December 23, 2020

Joseph Hernandez

By Submitted

Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Joseph “Big Joe” Hernandez of Albert Lea, MN passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 17th, 2020 at the age of 51. Joe was born August 3rd, 1969 in Winnebago, MN and graduated from Blue Earth Area Senior High School in 1988.

Joe was a free spirit who enjoyed many different activities. His favorite hobby was hanging out with friends and family and no matter where “Big Joe” went, he knew someone or was sure to quickly make a new friend. He was a loving parent that worked hard to provide for his family, through various employers. Most recently he worked as a Direct Care Professional for REM, following a position at St. John’s nursing home in Albert Lea. In his early working career, Joe excelled at manufacturing and leadership roles. No matter where he worked or what his position was, Joe always seemed to earn the respect and friendship of his co-workers, supervisors and pretty much everyone he met with his patience and wonderful sense of humor. If there was one thing Joe excelled at more than any other, it was making you laugh and “go with the flow.”

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Matias and Esther Hernandez and grandson, Orion.

Joe is survived by his daughters Rosalita Hernandez of Rochester, MN, Rochelle (Louis) Wingen of Waldorf, MN and ex-wife, Nancy Hernandez of St. Peter, MN. He is also survived by his siblings Frank (Janet) Hernandez of Albert Lea, MN, Artensia (Tony) Chavez of Albert Lea, MN, Leona (Tony) Acosta of Winnebago, MN, and John (Gwen) Hernandez of Albert Lea, MN.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and family health concerns, there will be no funeral service at this time. The family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life at a later date (Spring 2021). To stay updated on time and place, please join the facebook group below.  www.facebook.com/groups/joehernandez

