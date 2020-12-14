expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

John W. Hunt

By Submitted

Published 2:26 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

Funeral Service for John Hunt will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday (12/17) at United Methodist Church of Albert Lea. Rev. John Mitchem will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Wednesday (12/16) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and also 1 hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church. The Funeral will be live streamed starting at 12:55PM. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

John W. Hunt

John W. Hunt, age 80 of Albert Lea, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.

John was born on May 3, 1940 to George and Helen (Pechacek) Hunt in Owatonna, MN. He grew up in the Owatonna area and attended school there. After school he worked in construction and farming. On August 15, 1957 John joined the United States Army. After he was discharged John went to work for Wilson’s Meat Packing Plant. On September 30, 1961 John married Karen Morris at the Methodist Church in Ellendale, MN. John retired from the meat packing plant in 1999. In their retirement John and Karen enjoyed traveling, going to their camper in Elysian, MN, taking fishing trips, and spending their winters in Arizona.

John enjoyed fishing, golfing, and driving stock cars in his younger years. He was always on the move. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife of 59 years Karen; children Brenda (Kevin) Reed and Randy (Janet) Hunt; grandchildren Tabitha (Dustin) Jepson, Ethan Reed, Britney (Sean) Darcy, Courtney Hunt (Cole), Dylan Hunt (Faith); brother Don (Doris) Hunt; brothers-in-law David (Bonnie) Morris and Don (Susan) Morris; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; special uncle Herb Hunt; father-in-law DeWaine Morris and mother-in-law LaVonne Morris.

The Family would like to thank the wonderful staff in the ICU and Comfort Care at Methodist Hospital in Rochester. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Two seriously injured in stabbing in Austin

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

Health Updates

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Two seriously injured in stabbing in Austin

Business

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Person hit by vehicle and other reports

News

City approves 2.87% total levy increase

News

Watershed district approves budgets, levies for 2021

Elections & Campaigns

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota formally casts its 10 electoral votes for Biden

Health Updates

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths across the state; local active cases continue to decline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

News

Minnesota Capitol stirs with electors, COVID-19 relief plan

Elections & Campaigns

Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president

Health Updates

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 85 new deaths statewide; 2 reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Deaths delivering a grim December; Freeborn County active cases declining

News

US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in aggravated robbery

Education

Albert Lea and German high school students collaborate on election section

Featured News

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer hit Albert Lea for an early visit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 8-10, 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: November 2020

Education

Southwest Middle School standout student