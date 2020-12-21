expand
December 22, 2020

John Ray Stevens

By Submitted

Published 12:27 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

John Ray Stevens, age 56 of Albert Lea, passed away on December 18, 2020 at his home.

John was born on June 17, 1964 in Albert Lea to Leonard and Mary (Olson) Stevens. John grew up in Clarks Grove and Albert Lea. He graduated from Albert Lea High School. After high school John attended the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix, Arizona. After graduation he spent 15 years up and down the West Coast working a number of different jobs. He moved back to Albert Lea to help his family. On June 5, 1999 John married the love of his life, Mary Pagel.

John enjoyed forging metal, fishing, and hunting. He was a member of the Albert Lea Sportsmans Club. He was also an amazing pool player and a talented artist. In his youth he enjoyed martial arts and everything on wheels. Most of all, John enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

John is survived by his wife of 21 years Mary; children Ben Haukoos, Sarah Long, Samantha Haukoos; grandchildren Jacob, Nichole, Ava, Addison, Trevor, Lennix and Kaeleya; Aunt Evelyn (Dewayne) Dean, Uncle Bob Stevens; Nephew Jamie Stevens and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gary; sister Judy; and son-in-law Evan Long.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to their Go Fund Me Page.

