December 29, 2020

Jim Hagedorn

Hagedorn surgery to remove cancerous kidney a success

By Staff Reports

Published 4:21 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

U.S. House Rep. Jim Hagedorn on Monday underwent elective surgery to remove his kidney and surrounding cancerous tissue at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. 

In a press release sent out Monday afternoon, Hagedorn’s wife, Jennifer Carnahan, said the procedure was a success and her husband is resting comfortably.

Hagedorn, prior to his surgery, wrote the following statement:  

“Jennifer and I are at the Mayo Clinic this morning for my elective kidney resection surgery. For those wondering if this is good news, it is!

“A little over 23 months ago, I was diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer. Ever since, I’ve been receiving immunotherapy at Mayo. My body’s response to the innovative treatments has been fantastic. The cancer has been beaten back, degraded and is localized on the kidney.

“Because my condition improved so dramatically these past months and my other kidney functions just fine, doctors decided it was time to go in and remove the kidney, and by doing so, extract an estimated 99% of the cancer in my body.

“This doesn’t mean I can quit fighting or am cured, but to make it to this point and be able to work hard and live a full life along the way is a mini-miracle. I am extremely fortunate. 

“Patients don’t fight cancer by themselves. They need lots of help. I appreciate my loving wife, Jennifer, being by my side every step of the way. I’m also grateful for my family, friends, staff and so many others for their support, prayers and encouragement.

“Ultimately, it’s the healing hands of God, the Mayo Clinic and the innovative immunotherapy that are pulling me through. Special thanks to my doctors, nurses, technicians and other professionals at Mayo for all their concern and world class quality care.

“For those dealing with serious illness, keep fighting, don’t give up! New cures are available virtually every day.

“And to those enjoying good health, please see your doctor regularly and get those annual cancer screenings. For most, early detection makes a huge difference.”

Hagedorn was first elected to serve the 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 and was reelected in November to another term. 

 

