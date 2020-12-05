expand
December 4, 2020

Giving Tuesday event in Wells collects needed items and food

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

The Giving Tuesday event sponsored by Our Town USA Community Foundation, the Wells Lions Club and the Wells Area Food Shelf at Wells Marketplace made certain the community can bring holiday cheer to surrounding communities, according to a press release.

The Giving Tuesday event Dec. 1 in the parking lot of Wells Marketplace collected gifts for 160 families with over 300 children, which will be distributed by the Wells Lions Club to surrounding communities. The Wells Area Food Shelf had over 440 pounds of food items donated for neighbors in need.

“This year has been a challenge for our area communities businesses and residents,” said Our Town USA Community Foundation Board Chairperson Merrily Burns. “Despite the pandemic limitations the generosity of so many who dropped off their donation items showed the true heart of all our communities.”

