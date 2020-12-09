Gift guide makes buying local easy

Responding to unprecedented demand from Minnesota shoppers to buy local this holiday season, the Minnesota Grown program is launching a comprehensive gift guide, according to a press release.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has driven more consumers to consider the source of their products and increased their desire to support small businesses, the release stated. The Minnesota Grown Gift Guide provides an easy way for consumers to find and purchase local gifts online.

Minnesota Grown members submitted over 70 distinct products, ranging from handmade soaps to CSA shares. The Minnesota Grown team created a one-stop shop where all products can be ordered online and are available for delivery and/or curbside pick-up.

Customers can view the gift guide or use the Minnesota Grown Directory to search the full list of members and products.