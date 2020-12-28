expand
December 28, 2020

Geneva O’Rourke

By Submitted

Published 11:40 am Monday, December 28, 2020

Geneva O’Rourke 76 of Effingham IL formerly of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully Sat. Dec. 19th, 2020 at Lakeland Care Center in Effingham IL.

She was born May 3rd, 1944 in Grayson Ky. to Orville O’Rourke and Louise (Shaffer) Seedorf. Geneva grew up in Albert Lea and graduated for Albert Lea High School in 1962. She moved to Effingham in 2000 to be near her children.

Geneva was a movie buff, she loved old movies and sitcoms. She was also a huge Elvis Presley fan from the 1950’s throughout his career. Her biggest joy were her grandchildren, who she adored and loved spending time with them.

Geneva is survived by her son Todd O’Rourke of Effingham IL. Daughter Lisa Poston Wagner (James) of Tuetopolis IL. Grandchildren, Anna Michael, Jaelyn, Elizabeth, Joshuwah and Eva Poston, all of Teutopolis. Great grandchildren, Jade, Shawn and Ryder. Sisters Janet Register, Patricia Jepson (Alan), Sonya Paulson and Brenda Parry all of the Albert Lea area. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Jeremiah Poston.

A service will be held at 2 pm, Jan. 2nd 2021 at Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave. Albert Lea MN.

Geneva will be remembered for her soft hearted generous spirit. Blessed be her memory.

