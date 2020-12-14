expand
December 15, 2020

Garage broken into and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:54 am Monday, December 14, 2020

Police received a report at 3:01 p.m. Saturday of a break-in of a garage at 113 S. Sixth Ave. Multiple tools were stolen.

 

1 arrested on violation

Police arrested Brian Andrew Anderson, 44, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation after a traffic stop at 8:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and U.S. Highway 65. 

 

Thefts reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:13 a.m. Friday of an attempted theft of a trailer near the intersection of 840th Avenue and 200th Street. The same caller reported at 5:57 a.m. Saturday a theft of a generator, air compressor, torch set, dirt blade, snow blower, iron, hydraulic oil and light-weight digger. 

Police cited Boni Jean Elizabeth Utley, 32, for theft at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Police received a report at 4:12 p.m. Sunday of an attempted theft of a TV at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

A Playstation was reported stolen at 7:39 p.m. Sunday at 714 Jefferson Ave. 

Police received a report at 4:43 p.m. Saturday of someone who was stealing from behind the counter at 2102 E. Main St. 

A white Christmas tree was reported taken off the front porch at 7:01 p.m. Friday at 404 Court St.

Police received a report at 10:05 a.m. Friday of items that were stolen at 2046 Sorensen Road.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jeremy Scott Evenson, 40, on a Scott County warrant at 2:36 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and West Main Street. 

 

Woman arrested after report

Deputies arrested Amanda Jean Haroldson, 30, after receiving a report of a possible drunken driver near the intersection of 715th Avenue and Freeborn County Road 46. 

 

Windows broken 

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 4:43 a.m. Monday of a window broken out of a building at 101 W. Park Ave. 

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 6:35 a.m. Saturday at 803 Ramsey St. 

 

Fraud reported

Police received a report of fraud at 9:56 a.m. Friday at 143 W. Clark St. 

Police received a report at 2 p.. Friday of theft by fraud at 510 Larimore Circle.

 

