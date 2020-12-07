expand
December 7, 2020

Forum today to update community on COVID-19

By Submitted

Published 10:59 am Monday, December 7, 2020

Mayo Clinic Health System will host a free virtual COVID-19 community forum from 1 to 2 p.m. today, according to a press release. The program, which is open to the general public, will feature several Mayo Clinic experts who will discuss pandemic-related topics, including vaccination for COVID-19 and other patient care questions of interest to the communities served by Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota.

Speakers will include Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president, southeast Minnesota region, Mayo Clinic Health System. Albright will be joined by:

  • Melanie Swift, M.D. Swift is an occupational medicine physician and internist at Mayo Clinic. She is helping lead Mayo Clinic’s vaccine delivery strategy. She is also active in research, with a special interest in the health and well-being of health care personnel. Swift will update the community on COVID-19 vaccines and the role the vaccines might play in the community.
  • Deepi Goyal, M.D. Goyal is an emergency medicine physician and regional chairman of practice, southeast Minnesota region, Mayo Clinic Health System. He will provide regional updates regarding COVID-19 and how Mayo Clinic Health System is responding locally during the pandemic.
  • Robert Jacobson, M.D. Jacobson is a Mayo Clinic pediatrician and medical director for the population health science program at Mayo Clinic’s Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery. His team focuses on developing and evaluating population-based interventions that improve vaccination delivery, resulting in on-time and up-to-date routine vaccination rates. He also leads Mayo’s Employee and Community Health Research Initiative. He will discuss COVID-19 and future vaccines.

This event is free and open to the public. If interested in attending, register through the link in the classes and events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

 

