expand
Ad Spot

December 7, 2020

Former governor weds campaign staffer 41 years his junior

By Associated Press

Published 10:07 am Monday, December 7, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has announced that he has married one of his gubernatorial campaign staffers.

Mark Dayton

Posting on Facebook Sunday, the 73-year-old Dayton said he has wed 32-year-old Ana Orke, who worked on his campaign in 2010.

Acknowledging the age gap of more than four decades, Dayton said the two “realized that the love binding” them “is far deeper and more meaningful than the years that separate” them.

Dayton, the 40th governor of Minnesota from 2011 to 2019, says the two ran into each other a couple years ago in Minneapolis and the “rest is happy history.”

In addition to an interest in politics, Dayton writes the two share a love for playing — and winning — board games.

“Ana Dayton is smart, compassionate, tough, funny and impossibly good at Scrabble,” the Facebook post said.

Ana Dayton also worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign during the 2008 primaries.

More News

New highway in southern Minnesota will include passageway designed for deer

Private money helped pay to conduct Minnesota’s election

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 4,000

LaVerna M. Charlson

News

New highway in southern Minnesota will include passageway designed for deer

Elections & Campaigns

Private money helped pay to conduct Minnesota’s election

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 4,000

Health Updates

Forum today to update community on COVID-19

News

Former governor weds campaign staffer 41 years his junior

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Students achieving industry certifications

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows damaged and other reports

News

Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Health Updates

Minnesota ranks 2nd in new virus cases per capita in 2 weeks

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 new area deaths reported

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota’s Biden electors pledge to stay on script

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County; 75 new deaths statewide

Albert Lea Tigers

Tribune announces All-Area volleyball team

Featured News

Albert Lea American Legion members brighten days of veterans, auxiliary ladies with annual gifts of poinsettias

News

2nd Lake Mills lights display seeks to boost holiday spirit

News

Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign launches

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 1-3, 2020

Education

Star class: Computing curriculum

Education

Minnesota Association of Townships announces scholarship program

Education

Area Learning Center standout student

News

Car donated to head of winter gear drive

News

Giving Tuesday event in Wells collects needed items and food

Elections & Campaigns

Bennett re-elected assistant minority leader for Minnesota House Republicans

News

Minnesota’s top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan