December 4, 2020

Authorities: Albert Lea warehouse fire contained

By Staff Reports

Published 9:09 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

A large fire in a warehouse building near the West Main Street viaduct in Albert Lea appears to be contained, according to authorities.

The building, at 601 W. Main St., was fully engulfed, leading to heavy smoke throughout the city and the evacuation of 13 nearby homes, including homes on the north and south sides of College Street and on the south side of Main Street, said Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson. As of 10:30 p.m., 19 people were seeking shelter at United Methodist Church.

Carlson said no injuries have been reported, and though the fire is contained, a few hotspots remain.

The fire was initially spotted by an Albert Lea police officer.

Albert Lea firefighters are assisted at the scene by the Glenville and Austin fire departments. Albert Lea police officers and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies are also at the scene.

Look to the Tribune for more updates as they become available.

