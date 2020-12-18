expand
December 19, 2020

Family believes fatal shooting of driver was random

By Associated Press

Published 2:59 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

ST. PAUL — The family of a man fatally shot while driving in St. Paul believes the shooting was a random act.

Jeff Mintz, 55, called 911 Wednesday about 10 p.m. to report that he had been shot. Mintz died about two hours later at Regions Hospital.

“There’s nothing else that it could be in my mind, other than a random incident like road rage because he wasn’t a nefarious fellow,” said his son, Lee Mintz.

Mintz was an attorney who stopped practicing law to start his own company, but it never took off, according to his son. He began driving for Uber, but stopped transporting people during the coronavirus pandemic and started delivering food through Uber Eats to make ends meet, his son said.

It’s not known if he was working at the time, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Preliminary information indicated that someone in another vehicle may have shot Mintz, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Mintz spent about 20 years in Rochester, Minn., before moving to St. Paul a couple of years ago.

