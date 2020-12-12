expand
December 12, 2020

Emmer, Stauber, Hagedorn asked high court to void Biden win

By Associated Press

Published 7:08 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota were among the Republicans who signed on to a last-gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.

The three are among more than 100 House Republicans who joined an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Emmer’s name was on a list of signatories released Thursday. Stauber tweeted Friday that his name was left off due to a clerical error and that it would be added. Hagedorn then issued a statement saying he had signed it, too.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit on Friday.

Paxton’s lawsuit attempted to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s 62 Electoral College votes in four swing states — Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit repeated false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting in the four states.

Like many prominent Republicans, Emmer and his three GOP colleagues in the Minnesota delegation have refused to acknowledge President Donald Trump’s loss, nor have they disputed his fraud claims. Emmer chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee, the fourth-ranking leadership position in the House GOP.

Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday called the Texas lawsuit an “evidence-free effort to undemocratically throw out the votes in states where he just doesn’t like the result.”

But a group of conservative Republican Minnesota legislators, including Rep. Steve Drazkowski, of Mazeppa, and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, of Big Lake, wrote to Paxton Thursday to ask him to add Minnesota to the list of targeted states.

