December 7, 2020

Elinor Belva (Logan) Doty

Published 3:47 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

Elinor Belva (Logan) Doty, 91, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea. There was a private Graveside Service at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea with Rev. Clayton Balsley presiding. A Memorial Service will be held later in the Spring or Summer. Online Condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Elinor was born on September 28, 1929 to Milo and Alice Logan in Bricelyn, MN. She had her education in rural schools around Bricelyn and high school in Bricelyn.

Elinor married Glenn Doty on June 19, 1947 at the Rice Lake Evangelical Church. They lived their entire married life in Albert Lea, MN. They had two children: Dan and Linda Doty. Elinor worked in the school cafeterias for School District 241 as a cafeteria worker for 14 years. They belonged to Calvary Baptist Church, which is now Bridge Community Church, where she was an active member in the women’s work. Elinor held many roles as a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a member of A.B.W., circles, sang in the choir, was in the church Ladies Trio for 25 years with Deloris Swanson and Lois Diercks. Elinor also taught Sunday School and worked with the youth.

Elinor had many hobbies. She loved to play the piano at home with her family. She painted landscapes in her spare time. Elinor spent her spring and summers tending her flower gardens and even after working at the school cafeteria she loved going home to bake.

Elinor is survived by her daughter, Linda (Al) Dieken; grandsons, Daniel (Bonnie) Eastlund, James Doty, Dennis (Alecia) Doty; great granddaughters, Olivia and Lucy Eastlund, Esther Jane and Eva Marie Doty; great grandsons; Ezra and Noah Doty; daughter in law, Carol Doty; sister in laws Grace Haukoos and Marilyn Haukoos; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Elinor is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Genn Doty; son, Dan Doty; sister and brother in law Elvina and Alex Banashak; son in law, John White; sister in laws, Marie Adkins, Ruth Ballou, Dorothy Rodrigues, Ethel Doty, brother in laws, Jim Doty, Bob Haukoos, Kenny Haukoos; and nephew, Mike Banashak.

