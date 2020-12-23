expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

Editorial: Consider pet adoption

By Editorial Board

Published 8:34 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

For many, this time of year is a joyous, anticipated holiday. The gifts, the music, the message: all of these things provide us with some of our fondest memories.

It marks a time to come together as family and friends and enjoy the warmth of hospitality.

COVID-19 will put a dent in that, but we will still find a way to come together in some fashion so we may keep the spirit of Christmas alive.

But for many, this holiday will mark a time of loneliness where they have either very few people in their life or nobody at all. However, companionship is just down the road in the form of the dogs and cats ready for adoption at the Freeborn County Humane Society. These animals are also looking for a place to call home, a friend who will love them.

While some people may opt for a puppy or a kitten this Christmas, we urge you to consider opening up your home to the unconditional love these animals will give.

By providing one of these animals a place in your home, you are inviting a friend to come be a part of your family.

The Freeborn County Humane Society can help guide you through this process, even arranging private time with the animal you are considering adopting.

It has a special Home for the Holidays adoption happening through the end of this month.

More News

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

Electric co-ops create new electric vehicle charging network

Editorial: Consider pet adoption

Sarah Stultz: Lessons learned from the rocky year of 2020

News

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

News

Electric co-ops create new electric vehicle charging network

News

Dornink assigned to committees

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney General’s office files for temporary restraining orders against The Pour House, The Interchange

News

Legion donates to school safety patrol

News

Bringing the ‘Icon of a Revolution’ to George Floyd Square

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea school board unanimously votes to not pay extra MSHSL fees

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State’s cumulative case count passes 400,000; trend for new cases continues downward

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea house damaged by fire

News

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft and other reports

Education

School board approves 2021-22 calendar, sets date for return of in-person learning in January

News

Minnesota urges teens made jobless by pandemic to seek aid

News

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney general’s office files lawsuits against The Interchange, The Pour House

Health Updates

First Mayo employees vaccinated for COVID-19 in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations, new cases recede; 22 deaths statewide

News

First Lutheran hosts live drive-thru Nativity

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

News

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in I-35 semi rollover

News

Minnesota state lawmaker dies of coronavirus complications

Cops, Courts & Fires

Video allowed in trial of officers charged in Floyd killing