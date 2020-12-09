Editorial: Be patient with vaccine distribution across state

As more information is released about the new COVID-19 vaccine, many people will say that hope is on the horizon.

We agree, but it is too soon to get comfortable and return to the ways of living before the pandemic began.

Though state officials said the vaccine could begin tobe distributed to the first 183,000 Minnesotans as early as Christmas week, it will be longer before the general public will receive a vaccine.

The first doses will go to health care personnel and long-term care facility residents. After that will be essential workers and then people with high-risk medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

We encourage people to continue to practice the recommendations of health officials, including social distancing, wearing masks and diligent hand-washing.

Like state health officials asked Tuesday, we encourage people to be patient as the vaccine distribution is ongoing.