December 11, 2020

Edith Millott Arnold

By Submitted

Published 11:22 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Edith Millott Arnold, 96, died peacefully of natural causes in Proctor, Minnesota on Tuesday December 8, 2020.

Born  in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Mabel Powell Millott and Francis Auguste Millott on January 9, 1924. Edith grew up in Windber, Pennsylvania and graduated from Windber High School. She trained to become a registered nurse at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, graduating in 1944. Edith proudly said it was the first hospital in  the new United States. She met her future husband, Arthur Arnold, while still a nursing student, and they were married at her parents’ home in Windber in 1947. She was a devoted mother and loyal wife and moved 24 times living in 12 states before coming to Duluth in 1991 and to Hermantown in 2014. Edith enjoyed sewing  and cooking, was independent and caring, calm in emergencies and bravely coped with the teenage death in Albert Lea  of her daughter Lucienne and her own life-threatening diseases. Edith is survived by her husband, a daughter  Karen Arthur, a son Matthew (Barbara) Arnold, a granddaughter Kimberly (Shaun) Irland and great-grandchildren Zilpha and Bruce.

A private family  burial in Albert Lea has been performed. Memorials preferred to the Lake Superior College Foundation professional nursing scholarship fund.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home,

600 E. 2nd St., Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.

