December 24, 2020

Spiced Yogurt Muffins

Easy Christmas morning breakfast

By Staff Reports

Published 9:30 am Thursday, December 24, 2020

Christmas morning is an exciting and joyous time for families. Children are anxious to rush downstairs and see what Santa has left under the tree, and parents are eager to see the looks on youngsters’ happy faces. Having a fast and easy breakfast at the ready on Christmas morning allows families to jump right into the festivities rather than spending too much time in the kitchen. This recipe for “Spiced Yogurt Muffins,” courtesy of the National Dairy Council, Dannon and McCormick, can be made in advance and then enjoyed while peeking into Christmas stockings or watching holiday parades on television. This big-batch recipe is ideal for feeding a houseful of overnight holiday guests. Or it can be prepared in advance and doled out as needed throughout the week. The muffins also can be made as a treat for holiday office luncheons. Cut the recipe in half for smaller yields.

Spiced Yogurt Muffins (Yield: 50 servings)

61⁄2 cups Dannon plain fat-free Greek yogurt

4 cups water, room temperature

1 box (5 lbs) Gold Medal® Muffin Mix, Whole Grain Variety

3 tablespoons McCormick pumpkin pie spice

2 tablespoons McCormick Chipotle cinnamon

Combine yogurt and water in mixing bowl. Whisk until blended. Set aside. Add spices to dry muffin mix in a large bowl. Add yogurt and water mixture to the muffin mixture. Mix until just blended. Don’t overmix. Using a scoop, portion into greased or lined muffin pans. Bake at 350 F for 24 minutes, or 17 to 20 minutes in a convection oven, until the tops are golden brown.

