December 23, 2020

Dornink assigned to committees

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Senator-elect Gene Dornink, R-Hayfield, on Tuesday announced his committee assignments for the upcoming legislative session. In his first session, Dornink will serve on the Capital Investment Committee, Agriculture Committee and two newly formed committees: the Labor and Industry Committee, and the Human Services Licensing Committee.

Gene Dornink

“I’m glad to have committees that can utilize my life experience and bring my district’s needs to the forefront,” Dornink said. “My rural district is driven by the agriculture economy,  and I will bring their concerns to the Agriculture Committee. Plus, with my own experience as a former union carpenter, I hope to bring real-world experience and concerns for safe and productive workplaces to the capitol.”

Serving on the influential Capital Investment Committee puts Dornink in the spotlight for 2022, when the state bonding bill for public works is crafted and passed.

“The Capital Investment Committee will need to prioritize a long list of requests to determine the most necessary and vital projects to the state in two years.” Dornink said. 

Dornink will be sworn in Jan. 5, when the legislative session begins.

