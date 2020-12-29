expand
Ad Spot

December 29, 2020

Doris V. Volkman

By Submitted

Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Doris Virginia (Forrer) Volkman, age 98-½ of Albert Lea, passed away on Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community.

Doris V. Volkman

Doris was born on May 2, 1922 to Edward (Ned) and Corinne (Bonholzer) Forrer in Dayton, Ohio. She grew up in Dayton and Springfield, OH. After graduating from high school, she attended business college. Doris met Irwin Volkman in Springfield and they were married on May 5, 1944. Together they moved to Albert Lea where Irv went to work at Albert Lea High School as a Chemistry and Physics teacher. When Irv retired from teaching in 1977, they built a house on an acreage near Eyota, MN, moving from there to a townhome in Rochester and back to Albert Lea in 1998.

Doris enjoyed raising her family, cooking and working part-time as a bookkeeper. She was an avid reader, reading multiple books a week and also loved sewing and crafts and was a skilled seamstress. Most recently, she was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. In recent years she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going out to eat and playing “Skip-Bo” with her special friend Diane.

Doris is survived by her children Reid (Susan) of Stillwater, MN and their sons, Kyle (fiance Katelyn) and Joshua of Sand Point, Idaho; Gail of Duluth, MN; and Neil (Mary Jo) of Albert Lea, MN their son, Eric (Elissa) of Chaska, MN and their daughter, Betsy (Mike) Polis and grandma’s special great granddaughters, Lydia and Sophia of Albert Lea, MN.

There will be no service at this time, but a celebration of her life will be held sometime in the future. Cards and memorials may be sent to Bayview Funeral Home, 1415 State Highway 13, Albert Lea, MN.

More News

Winnefred “Winnie” (Ploeg) Meelker

Longtime county board members have last meetings

Eliminated Vikings seek to find purpose from final week

Austin restaurants get boost with help from hometown Hormel

News

Longtime county board members have last meetings

News

Austin restaurants get boost with help from hometown Hormel

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman dies after ATV falls through frozen lake

News

Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks

News

Another legislative session looms on Zoom

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: New daily cases dip below 1,000; 1 new death reported in Faribault County

News

Council considering waiving portions of city fees for businesses closed by state orders

Cops, Courts & Fires

Online thefts and other reports

News

3-5 inches of snow expected in storm

Cops, Courts & Fires

District court judge orders The Pour House to halt indoor on-premises dining

News

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

News

Hagedorn surgery to remove cancerous kidney a success

News

Minnesota green-lights youth sports games starting Jan. 14

Cops, Courts & Fires

Austin stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

Health Updates

Minnesota nursing homes see large-scale vaccination effort

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths statewide, just over 1,000 new cases

News

What’s in a name? Grayson is top baby name in 2020 at Mayo in Austin

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary and other reports

News

Snowstorm expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of snow

Cops, Courts & Fires

New technology aims to help clients of public defenders

News

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 2,534 new cases, 40 deaths

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 57 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

News

City of A.L. awarded funding to clean up contaminated soils at Blazing Star Landing