Donor pledges to match funds raised by Salvation Army

Person to give up to $40K in match this Saturday

An anonymous donor has pledged to match all funds raised by the Albert Lea Salvation Army at all of its kettle locations, online and at the Albert Lea Salvation Army throughout the day Saturday, up to $40,000, according to a press release.

Donations can be made at one of four kettle locations in Albert Lea, including Hy-Vee, Bomgaars, Walmart and Trail’s Travel Center; online at salvationarmynorth.org/albertlea; or by dropping off a check at the Albert Lea Salvation Army at 302 Court St.

The Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising goal is $163,500 and is currently sitting at about 60% of that goal.

Every dollar received stays local and helps the Salvation Army provide critical services to those in need.