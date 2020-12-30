expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

DIY: Vanilla latte sugar scrub

By Submitted

Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

DIY by Kari Anderson

Sugar scrubs are a cheap, easy item to make. They make great gifts, whether for a bridal party, for birthdays or holidays, or for treating yourself.

Kari Anderson

 

What you will need:

1 cup brown sugar

1/8 cup coconut oil or avocado oil

1/2 cup coffee grounds

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Essential oils, if desired

Bowl

Spatula

Measuring cups and spoons

2 4-ounce jars or 1 8-ounce jar

 

 

1. If using coconut oil, heat it so that it liquifies. Don’t let it get too hot, as it will melt the sugar. It should be liquid but you should be able to touch it.

 

2. Measure out the brown sugar and pour into bowl. Repeat for coffee grounds, vanilla extra and oils, if using.

 

3. Pour in coconut oil or avocado oil and mix together.

 

4. Pour mixture into jar or container. Apply label, string or other materials, if desired, for extra cuteness.

 

Kari Anderson works full time and is a full-time college student who lives in Albert Lea with her fiance, their two children and their several animals. She loves bringing people joy through her business, Kreations by Koral, where she makes home decor, soaps, scrubs and other items.

More News

Bernice B. Ferwerda

1 arrested after reported chase and other reports

Opposition to Minnesota’s bar and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions still bubbling

Attorney general looks to stop Winnebago New Year’s Eve bash

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after reported chase and other reports

News

Opposition to Minnesota’s bar and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions still bubbling

News

Attorney general looks to stop Winnebago New Year’s Eve bash

Health Updates

Minnesota working through first phase of vaccine rollout

News

GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

News

Top 10 stories of the year

Health Updates

COVID-19 vaccinations begin at 1st long-term care facility in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 29 new cases; Minnesota reports 66 new deaths

News

Albert Lea boys basketball success tops year in sporting news

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Gallery

Looking back at 2020 in photos

News

Top most read stories on the Tribune’s website in 2020

News

Recognizing 35 years of service at St. John’s

News

Longtime county board members have last meetings

News

Austin restaurants get boost with help from hometown Hormel

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman dies after ATV falls through frozen lake

News

Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks

News

Another legislative session looms on Zoom

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: New daily cases dip below 1,000; 1 new death reported in Faribault County

News

Council considering waiving portions of city fees for businesses closed by state orders

Cops, Courts & Fires

Online thefts and other reports

News

3-5 inches of snow expected in storm

Cops, Courts & Fires

District court judge orders The Pour House to halt indoor on-premises dining

News

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate