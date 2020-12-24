expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health served The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro with a cease-and-desist order Friday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

District court judge orders The Interchange to halt indoor on-premises dining

By Sarah Stultz

Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

A Freeborn County District Court judge on Wednesday granted Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s motion for a temporary restraining order against The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea.

The action, by District Court Judge Ross Leuning, essentially orders the restaurant’s owner and its employees to halt indoor on-premises dining.

“The temporary injunctive relief ordered by the court will help protect the public’s health and safety, as well as the health and safety of defendants’ patrons by temporarily closing Interchange for indoor on-premises dining…” Leuning wrote.

The matter is in the courts after the restaurant reopened for in-person dining last week, defying Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order that requires bars and restaurants to close for on-premises indoor dining until Jan. 10 in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The restaurant now must comply with the order or risk being found in contempt of court.

A Scott County District Court judge on Wednesday also granted the same motion against St. Patrick’s Tavern and Restaurant in New Prague.

“Two more courts have recognized the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the firm legal foundation of the state’s legitimate interest in putting a stop to it,” Ellison said in a news release. “I thank the thousands of Minnesota bars and restaurants that are doing the right thing and meeting their responsibility to their communities by continuing to follow the law. A handful are choosing to ignore their responsibility: By so doing, they’re simply extending the pain the pandemic has already wrought upon all of us.”

Leuning in his order wrote that The Interchange’s conduct “risks further increasing the rate of community spread in Minnesota.”

“The virus appears to spread more easily between people indoors for extended periods of time, and those situations are precisely what defendant’s conduct will foster,” Leuning said. “Compliance with the order is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the capacity of Minnesota’s health system.”

The Interchange owner Lisa Hanson on Facebook on Sunday thanked the patrons who have supported her business since reopening for in-person dining last week. She said she has had to bring back staff who had been laid off to support the influx of customers. 

She said the business will continue to stay open as long as it can and noted many have donated to a legal defense fund for the business. 

She asked people to call or email Walz and Ellison’s offices and demand they reopen Minnesota, return the business licenses that have been taken and drop the lawsuits and fines that have already been imposed. 

The case is scheduled for a motion hearing Jan. 28.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday also issued a notice of license suspension to The Interchange and a cease-and-desist order and notice of license suspension to The Pour House in Clarks Grove.

More News

Some shipments of Moderna vaccine to Minnesota delayed

District court judge orders The Interchange to halt indoor on-premises dining

Lessons learned from a December evening in 1952

Carolyn (Dahl) Schmitz

Health Updates

Some shipments of Moderna vaccine to Minnesota delayed

News

District court judge orders The Interchange to halt indoor on-premises dining

Cops, Courts & Fires

Cleanup to begin soon at former warehouse site

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Faribault County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Van stolen from parking lot and other reports

News

Authorities advise against travel as blizzard bears down on area; I-90 closed west of Wells

News

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

News

Electric co-ops create new electric vehicle charging network

News

Dornink assigned to committees

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney General’s office files for temporary restraining orders against The Pour House, The Interchange

News

Legion donates to school safety patrol

News

Bringing the ‘Icon of a Revolution’ to George Floyd Square

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea school board unanimously votes to not pay extra MSHSL fees

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State’s cumulative case count passes 400,000; trend for new cases continues downward

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea house damaged by fire

News

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft and other reports

Education

School board approves 2021-22 calendar, sets date for return of in-person learning in January

News

Minnesota urges teens made jobless by pandemic to seek aid

News

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney general’s office files lawsuits against The Interchange, The Pour House

Health Updates

First Mayo employees vaccinated for COVID-19 in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations, new cases recede; 22 deaths statewide

News

First Lutheran hosts live drive-thru Nativity