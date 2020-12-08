expand
December 8, 2020

Debra L. Delgado

Debra Lynn Delgado of Ohio City passed away on December 8, 2020 at her home after a 2 year battle with cancer.

Debbie was born to Harold “Billy” and Lavonne (Christensen) Christenson on October 1, 1955, in Albert Lea, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. She attended Albert Lea Public Schools and graduated from Albert Lea Senior High School in 1974. Debbie graduated from Austin Vocational and Technical College as a licensed practical nurse. She was a nurse for over 30 years, specializing in renal dialysis care. She worked at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea, MN, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI, and Fresenius Kidney Care in Van Wert, OH. After retiring from nursing, she worked at the Marsh Supermarket in Van Wert as a cashier.

Debbie met the love of her life Jaime ”Jimmy” Delgado in 2000, and they were married on March 17, 2003, in Las Vegas, NV. They made their home in Ohio City. Debbie enjoyed her trips to visit family in Minnesota, vacation trips to northern Minnesota, and to Las Vegas. She loved butterflies, her roses and flower beds, and singing karaoke with her husband and family.

Debbie is survived by her parents Bill and Lavonne Christenson, husband Jimmy Delgado, son Shannon Roberts, stepdaughters Amy King, Sabrina (Jeff) Ricker, and Cami (Jason) Quirk; her grandchildren Anoryia, Zadria, Karigahn, Jase, Aubrey and Jenna; and her siblings Jodi Overlee, Gina Posivio, and Tom (Kimm) Christenson.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Albert Lea, MN, at a later date.

