December 4, 2020

Daylight unveils damage from warehouse fire

By Sarah Stultz

Published 9:49 am Friday, December 4, 2020

Authorities were out surveying damage Friday morning from the large warehouse fire in Albert Lea near the West Main Street viaduct.

The fire, at 601 W. Main St., led to the evacuation of 13 homes nearby because of heavy smoke. Siding on homes directly across Adams Avenue from the warehouse was badly damaged from the heat of the fire, and members of the city’s inspections department were slated to check out some of the nearby rental properties to assess other damage, said Albert Lea Director of Public Safety J.D. Carlson.

Carlson said though the official cause has not been determined, the fire is suspicious in nature because there was no electricity to the building, and the police department was frequently called there for reports of homeless people seeking shelter at the building.

The fire was initially reported by an Albert Lea police officer on patrol at 8:18 p.m.

Carlson advised people to stay out of the area, as there will be inspectors and other heavy machinery in the area.

At one point during the night there were 19 people displaced because of the fire at United Methodist Church, he said. The American Red Cross put families up in hotels overnight.

Derek Warrington of Albert Lea, who owns several properties in the neighborhood through Warrington Properties LLC, said he was in Austin Thursday night at a separate fire at one of his rental properties there when he received a call from his wife after 8 p.m. telling him about the fire in Albert Lea.

“She was frantic,” he said. “I was calmer, but I didn’t know what to expect.”

He said he saw the glow from the fire when he was coming into town from Austin.

Two of their properties on Adams Avenue, directly across from where the warehouse stood, sustained major siding damage, and one of his renter’s cars, parked next to the curb on the side of the street of the warehouse, was a total loss. Warrington said his renter only had liability insurance.

“It’s pretty devastating,” he said.

Last year, another one of his rental properties around the corner on College Street had a tree fall through the roof during a storm, and they had to rebuild from that. Now, he’s worried about having to submit three insurance claims from the same day.

He said it was too soon to tell about the damage on the inside of the houses, and suspected if there is heavy smoke damage, he will likely need to find somewhere else for his tenants to live.

The warehouse destroyed in the fire is owned by Merrick’s of Minnesota LLC.

Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.

