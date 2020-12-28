expand
December 29, 2020

David A. Drescher

By Submitted

Published 4:34 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

David Albert Drescher of Conger, MN, passed peacefully on December 26, 2020, at his home. He was 81 years old.

A memorial service will take place during the spring of 2021.

David was born on January 2, 1939, to Albert and Roslyn (Biesterfeld) in Albert Lea, MN. In 1957, he graduated from the Southern School of Agriculture in Waseca and then joined the Navy. David met Sharon Kolar while on leave from the Navy and they married in 1962. Their union brought four children. After Sharon’s passing, David found love once more with Margaret Glaesemann.

David farmed all his life. He loved woodworking, fixing farm machinery, or anything he came across. When he wasn’t working on the farm, David enjoyed fishing, camping, or could simply be found in his garden. David and his family went on many camping trips and he visited all the state parks in Minnesota multiple times. He even ended up out west a few times. He loved spending time with his family.

David is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Kimberly (Jeff) Bute, Craig (fiancé Michele Zeller) Drescher, Tammy (Larry) Lester and Todd (Amy) Drescher; grandchildren, Erik (Samantha) Bute, Carrie (Kyle) Wiemann, Derek, Tyler (Brittany), Kailie (fiancé Matt Wiemann), Alexa, Bethany, Amanda (Tyler) Larsen, Ryan (fiancé Sarah Gamroth) Lester, Emily (Preston) Tomlinson, Ethan and Rachel Drescher; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Cooper and Madilyn; and many other loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Roslyn Drescher, and his first wife, Sharon Drescher.

