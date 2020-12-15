expand
December 15, 2020

Darlene Harriet Wick

By Submitted

Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Darlene Harriet Wick, 83, of Holmen, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born on July 19, 1937 to Sherman and Florence Johnson.  She married the love of her life and soulmate, Dean Howard Wick on February 23, 1957 in Albert Lea, MN.

Darlene enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and putting together puzzles, but most of all loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and husband.  Darlene and Dean were winter Texans for 17 years and would often take trips across the border to Mexico.  Darlene will always be known to those close to her as a very loving, deeply caring, and wonderfully giving person.

She is survived by her husband, Dean; children, David (Terri) Wick, De Anda (Dennis) Levine; grandchildren, Alysia Wick, Sara Levine, Hanna Levine, Erika Levine; great grandson, Easton Berger-Wick; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Elaine Marilyn Jahns.

The family would like to thank Dick and Janny Rierson and Bill and Nancy Gorst for a wonderful lifelong friendship.  The family would also like to thank the staff at Gundersen Health System for their care.

In accordance with Darlene’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

