December 26, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 57 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:34 am Saturday, December 26, 2020

Minnesota reported 57 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, increasing the state’s cumulative death count to 5,107.

In observance of the holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health did not update the data on Friday. The data posted today was for data reported as of Thursday. Two days worth of data is expected to be reported on Sunday.

The new deaths came from 27 counties across the state and included 32 people who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one person who resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

Two people who died were in their 40s and one was in their early 50s. The remainder were 60 or older.

Out of the total deaths, 3,305 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 2,170 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the cumulative total to 406,545. Of that number less than 24,000 are still active cases. As of Wednesday, 1,048 people were in the hospital, including 238 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 11 new cases and has now had 1,916 cumulative cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the new cases, 72 are considered active.

The new cases reported included one person in their 20s, two people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, six people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Faribault County reported three cases and has now had 870 cases; Mower County had 11 new cases and has had 3,278 cases; Steele County had 16 new cases and has had 2,469 and Waseca County had 19 new cases and has had 1,699 cases.

The state reported 52,888 new tests were completed as of Thursday, including 45,418 PCR tests and 7,470 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 981 23 1,004 32
Anoka 26,573 1,863 28,436 312
Becker 2,597 47 2,644 32
Beltrami 2,737 97 2,834 36
Benton 3,661 151 3,812 75
Big Stone 419 9 428 3
Blue Earth 4,915 26 4,941 28
Brown 1,933 40 1,973 30
Carlton 2,273 284 2,557 35
Carver 6,060 261 6,321 32
Cass 1,861 26 1,887 19
Chippewa 1,216 32 1,248 23
Chisago 3,868 179 4,047 27
Clay 6,022 68 6,090 75
Clearwater 625 16 641 13
Cook 102 0 102 0
Cottonwood 1,128 79 1,207 14
Crow Wing 4,387 60 4,447 58
Dakota 28,540 988 29,528 266
Dodge 1,134 4 1,138 4
Douglas 3,278 125 3,403 56
Faribault 866 4 870 9
Fillmore 1,050 14 1,064 0
Freeborn 1,906 10 1,916 17
Goodhue 2,896 26 2,922 40
Grant 370 3 373 7
Hennepin 82,185 2,341 84,526 1,351
Houston 1,099 47 1,146 12
Hubbard 1,361 16 1,377 36
Isanti 2,422 147 2,569 30
Itasca 2,602 31 2,633 33
Jackson 729 43 772 7
Kanabec 894 18 912 18
Kandiyohi 5,271 48 5,319 63
Kittson 303 36 339 18
Koochiching 530 11 541 8
Lac qui Parle 538 44 582 14
Lake 486 43 529 15
Lake of the Woods 145 5 150 1
Le Sueur 1,879 19 1,898 15
Lincoln 438 7 445 1
Lyon 2,713 58 2,771 29
Mahnomen 385 1 386 7
Marshall 653 16 669 12
Martin 1,522 22 1,544 25
McLeod 2,988 37 3,025 38
Meeker 1,824 25 1,849 31
Mille Lacs 1,941 60 2,001 43
Morrison 2,762 105 2,867 40
Mower 3,236 42 3,278 24
Murray 704 31 735 5
Nicollet 1,995 32 2,027 30
Nobles 3,438 61 3,499 44
Norman 405 1 406 8
Olmsted 8,871 33 8,904 56
Otter Tail 3,997 142 4,139 49
Pennington 802 76 878 14
Pine 2,247 97 2,344 12
Pipestone 837 25 862 21
Polk 2,980 184 3,164 48
Pope 675 5 680 3
Ramsey 35,139 1,200 36,339 661
Red Lake 264 39 303 3
Redwood 1,270 28 1,298 26
Renville 1,224 49 1,273 38
Rice 5,288 70 5,358 50
Rock 951 58 1,009 10
Roseau 1,478 112 1,590 14
Scott 10,474 303 10,777 76
Sherburne 7,034 462 7,496 56
Sibley 968 26 994 4
St. Louis 11,693 470 12,163 189
Stearns 16,207 494 16,701 167
Steele 2,461 8 2,469 9
Stevens 655 5 660 6
Swift 759 22 781 14
Todd 2,189 15 2,204 24
Traverse 180 21 201 2
Wabasha 1,445 7 1,452 2
Wadena 1,067 35 1,102 11
Waseca 1,695 4 1,699 12
Washington 17,487 599 18,086 177
Watonwan 1,014 6 1,020 6
Wilkin 555 19 574 7
Winona 3,464 29 3,493 42
Wright 9,960 654 10,614 82
Yellow Medicine 799 48 847 14
Unknown/missing 416 27 443 1

