December 2, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 77 new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

By Albert Lea Tribune and Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health authorities reported 77 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday — the second-highest one-day total of the pandemic — but this week’s figures have been affected by reporting lags due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The new deaths raise the state’s total to 3,692. Minnesota highest one-day total was 101 cases last Friday, which reflected data from last Wednesday. The daily death tolls had been relatively low since then until now, but health officials have cautioned against reading too much into short-term fluctuations.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 5,192 new coronavirus cases to bring the state’s total to 327,477.

As of Tuesday, Minnesota hospitals were treating 1,604 COVID-19 patients, including 354 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Minnesota is 10.65%, down from 15.28% two weeks earlier, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. But The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 35 deaths per day on Nov. 17 to 44.57 deaths per day on Tuesday.

Any impacts on case numbers from the extended holiday weekend likely won’t be fully known for a few more days, as symptoms of COVID-19 emerge up to 14 days after someone is exposed.

Local cases

Freeborn County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and has now had 1,596 total cases. The number of active cases or information about the new cases has not yet been released.

Faribault County reported nine new cases and has had 590 cases; Mower County reported 30 new lab-confirmed cases and two probable cases and has had 2,706 total cases; Steele County reported 35 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 2,056 total cases; and Waseca County reported 13 new cases and has had 1,418 total cases.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 787 8 795 30
Anoka 22,034 1,162 23,196 232
Becker 2,154 22 2,176 19
Beltrami 2,215 60 2,275 18
Benton 3,086 86 3,172 53
Big Stone 326 7 333 2
Blue Earth 4,258 8 4,266 17
Brown 1,490 20 1,510 15
Carlton 1,792 192 1,984 17
Carver 4,899 114 5,013 15
Cass 1,487 12 1,499 10
Chippewa 940 10 950 8
Chisago 3,162 107 3,269 14
Clay 5,184 29 5,213 59
Clearwater 531 7 538 9
Cook 79 0 79 0
Cottonwood 886 42 928 4
Crow Wing 3,727 35 3,762 37
Dakota 22,666 436 23,102 194
Dodge 911 0 911 0
Douglas 2,716 68 2,784 39
Faribault 589 1 590 2
Fillmore 744 4 748 0
Freeborn 1,588 8 1,596 6
Goodhue 2,159 10 2,169 30
Grant 294 1 295 6
Hennepin 67,720 1,178 68,898 1,130
Houston 741 28 769 4
Hubbard 1,166 11 1,177 28
Isanti 1,900 95 1,995 17
Itasca 2,012 10 2,022 23
Jackson 511 7 518 1
Kanabec 668 9 677 14
Kandiyohi 4,289 31 4,320 24
Kittson 219 21 240 8
Koochiching 403 7 410 6
Lac qui Parle 391 7 398 4
Lake 406 37 443 7
Lake of the Woods 97 5 102 1
Le Sueur 1,522 13 1,535 11
Lincoln 369 3 372 1
Lyon 2,273 14 2,287 12
Mahnomen 315 1 316 4
Marshall 519 9 528 9
Martin 1,205 7 1,212 21
McLeod 2,252 13 2,265 17
Meeker 1,375 15 1,390 11
Mille Lacs 1,574 38 1,612 31
Morrison 2,355 62 2,417 30
Mower 2,676 30 2,706 23
Murray 601 5 606 4
Nicollet 1,684 10 1,694 26
Nobles 3,121 16 3,137 31
Norman 362 1 363 8
Olmsted 7,015 10 7,025 36
Otter Tail 3,271 56 3,327 25
Pennington 659 16 675 8
Pine 1,379 50 1,429 8
Pipestone 736 11 747 18
Polk 2,534 128 2,662 26
Pope 562 2 564 1
Ramsey 28,240 708 28,948 512
Red Lake 217 11 228 3
Redwood 1,005 12 1,017 20
Renville 885 42 927 29
Rice 4,230 47 4,277 38
Rock 790 11 801 9
Roseau 1,142 105 1,247 5
Scott 8,697 113 8,810 56
Sherburne 5,781 301 6,082 43
Sibley 809 10 819 4
St. Louis 9,049 231 9,280 117
Stearns 13,967 347 14,314 121
Steele 2,050 6 2,056 8
Stevens 528 5 533 3
Swift 603 11 614 9
Todd 1,866 8 1,874 14
Traverse 152 0 152 1
Wabasha 1,100 4 1,104 1
Wadena 833 20 853 7
Waseca 1,415 3 1,418 11
Washington 14,240 350 14,590 120
Watonwan 880 2 882 4
Wilkin 410 1 411 5
Winona 2,900 20 2,920 31
Wright 7,907 364 8,271 45
Yellow Medicine 647 29 676 12
Unknown/missing 372 10 382 0

