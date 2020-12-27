Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 2,534 new cases, 40 deaths

Minnesota reported 2,534 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday in the update from local and state health officials.

The data included counts from both Friday and Saturday because of the Christmas holiday.

The new cases bring the state’s cumulative case count to 409,061. Of that number, about 20,000 are still considered active cases and 1,048 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 238 in intensive care.

Forty new deaths were reported from 20 counties, of which 27 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s.

The new deaths increase the state’s cumulative deaths to 5,147, of which 3,332 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported eight new lab-confirmed cases, increasing its cumulative count to 1,924. Of that number, 72 are considered active cases and 92 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included one person between 15 and 19, one person in their 30s, three people in their 40s, two people in their 50s and one person in their 80s.

The following is an update from other area counties:

• Faribault County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 886 total cases

• Mower County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 3,293 total cases

• Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 2,475 total cases

• Waseca County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,711 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths