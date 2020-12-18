Daily COVID-19 update: Faribault County reports 2 deaths

Faribault County reported two COVID-19 deaths on Friday, as part of 65 deaths across the state.

The new deaths in the county included one person between 75 and 79 and one person between 85 and 89.

The deaths across the state came from 31 counties and ranged in age from late 40s to late 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Thirty-five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one was in jail or prison.

The state has now had 4,723 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,070 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 2,737 new cases on Friday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 391,889.

Of that number, about 30,000 are still considered active cases and 1,144 are hospitalized, including 270 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 10 new lab-confirmed cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,847 cases. One person was removed from the county’s list, and 106 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The county had no new hospitalizations and no new deaths. It has had 16 people who have died thus far in the pandemic.

The new cases included the following:

One person between 0 and 4

Two people in their 20s

Four people in their 30s

One person in their 40s

One person in their 50s

One person in their 60s

The following is an update on other area counties:

Faribault County: Seven new lab-confirmed cases; 817 total cases

Mower County: 42 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,187 total cases

Steele County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,399 total cases

Waseca County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 1,620 total cases.

The state reported 63,994 new tests were completed, including 58,397 PCR tests and 5,597 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths