December 3, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 92 new deaths statewide, 1 in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:31 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

Minnesota reported 92 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, including one person in Freeborn County.

That person was between 85 and 89 years old and is the seventh COVID-19 death for the county since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The people who died across the state came from 37 counties, and ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s. Forty-eight people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one person resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one person was in a jail or prison.

The Thursday deaths were the second highest number of deaths in a single day in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

The state has had 3,784 total deaths, of which 2,522 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 6,166 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 333,626. Of that number, almost 44,000 are still considered active cases.

The state reported 1,770 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 376 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 26 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 1,622, of which 184 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• One person between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Five people in their 20s

• 10 people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

The county health department stated eighty-two people from the county have been hospitalized at some point during their illness at some point during the pandemic.

The following were updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 20 new lab-confirmed cases; 609 total cases

• Mower County: 41 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,748 total cases

• Steele County: 47 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,103 total cases

• Waseca County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,434 total cases

 

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 791 8 799 30
Anoka 22,316 1,225 23,541 236
Becker 2,192 23 2,215 21
Beltrami 2,247 60 2,307 18
Benton 3,137 90 3,227 53
Big Stone 332 7 339 2
Blue Earth 4,303 9 4,312 17
Brown 1,540 21 1,561 15
Carlton 1,816 198 2,014 17
Carver 4,975 122 5,097 15
Cass 1,523 12 1,535 11
Chippewa 969 11 980 8
Chisago 3,231 114 3,345 16
Clay 5,262 37 5,299 60
Clearwater 547 7 554 10
Cook 80 0 80 0
Cottonwood 897 48 945 4
Crow Wing 3,795 38 3,833 39
Dakota 23,107 457 23,564 198
Dodge 931 0 931 1
Douglas 2,759 71 2,830 40
Faribault 608 1 609 3
Fillmore 765 4 769 0
Freeborn 1,614 8 1,622 7
Goodhue 2,219 10 2,229 32
Grant 297 1 298 6
Hennepin 68,824 1,245 70,069 1,145
Houston 772 28 800 4
Hubbard 1,184 13 1,197 29
Isanti 1,940 99 2,039 17
Itasca 2,050 13 2,063 24
Jackson 523 9 532 1
Kanabec 676 10 686 14
Kandiyohi 4,372 36 4,408 28
Kittson 224 27 251 8
Koochiching 414 7 421 6
Lac qui Parle 404 8 412 4
Lake 414 37 451 8
Lake of the Woods 102 5 107 1
Le Sueur 1,556 14 1,570 12
Lincoln 378 3 381 1
Lyon 2,314 14 2,328 12
Mahnomen 321 1 322 5
Marshall 535 10 545 9
Martin 1,238 9 1,247 21
McLeod 2,323 14 2,337 21
Meeker 1,432 16 1,448 12
Mille Lacs 1,606 40 1,646 32
Morrison 2,406 61 2,467 31
Mower 2,717 31 2,748 23
Murray 607 5 612 4
Nicollet 1,711 10 1,721 26
Nobles 3,143 17 3,160 32
Norman 370 1 371 8
Olmsted 7,136 10 7,146 37
Otter Tail 3,332 57 3,389 25
Pennington 680 25 705 8
Pine 1,395 54 1,449 8
Pipestone 754 11 765 18
Polk 2,581 134 2,715 27
Pope 570 2 572 1
Ramsey 28,717 742 29,459 521
Red Lake 219 11 230 3
Redwood 1,030 16 1,046 20
Renville 913 42 955 30
Rice 4,276 47 4,323 38
Rock 808 16 824 9
Roseau 1,196 107 1,303 5
Scott 8,840 124 8,964 60
Sherburne 5,872 315 6,187 46
Sibley 830 10 840 4
St. Louis 9,301 248 9,549 121
Stearns 14,208 356 14,564 125
Steele 2,097 6 2,103 8
Stevens 536 4 540 3
Swift 625 11 636 10
Todd 1,895 8 1,903 14
Traverse 153 0 153 1
Wabasha 1,126 4 1,130 1
Wadena 842 21 863 7
Waseca 1,431 3 1,434 11
Washington 14,499 365 14,864 125
Watonwan 892 2 894 4
Wilkin 416 1 417 5
Winona 2,958 20 2,978 32
Wright 8,089 386 8,475 48
Yellow Medicine 667 29 696 12
Unknown/missing 371 10 381 0

