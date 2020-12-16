Daily COVID-19 update: 92 new deaths statewide; 1 in both Freeborn, Mower counties

Minnesota reported 92 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one person from both Freeborn and Mower counties.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the Freeborn County resident was between 80 and 84 years old, and the Mower County resident was between 75 and 79.

Freeborn County has now had 15 COVID-19 deaths, and Mower County has had 24.

The deaths statewide came from 37 counties and included people from late 40s to over 100.

Fifty-four of the people who died lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one person was in a jail or prison.

The state has now had 4,575 deaths across the state, of which 2,982 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 2,279 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 386,412. Of that number, about 30,000 are still considered active cases an 1,277 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, including 304 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 17 new lab-confirmed cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,819, of which 113 are considered active.

Two new people are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, and 86 people from the county have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

One person between 0 and 4

Three people between 15 and 19

Eight people in their 20s

One person in their 40s

One person in their 50s

Two people in their 60s

One person in their 70s

The following is an update on other area counties:

Faribault County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 795 total cases

Mower County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,128 total cases

Steele County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,371 total cases

Waseca County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 1,589 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths