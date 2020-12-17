expand
December 17, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 83 new deaths in Minnesota, including 1 in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:51 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Eighty-three new deaths were reported across Minnesota on Thursday, including one in Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the person who died was between 75 and 79 years old.

The county has now had 16 COVID-19 deaths.

Deaths were also reported in 32 other counties. Aside from one person in their late 20s in Hennepin County and one person in their late 40s in Stearns County, the remainder were between 60 and over 100.

Fifty-two people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 4,658 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,034 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota reported 2,775 new COVID-19 cases, increasing its cumulative total to 389,171, according to the daily update from health officials.

Of that number, about 30,000 are still considered active cases and 1,222 are hospitalized, including 289 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 18 new lab-confirmed cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,838 cases. One person was added to the list from another county.

The health department stated the county now has 117 active cases. No new hospitalizations were reported since Wednesday.

The new cases included the following:

• One person age unknown

• Two people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Four people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

Faribault County reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 810 cases; Mower County reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases and two probable cases and has had 3,143 cases; Steele County reported 12 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 2,383 cases; and Waseca County reported 19 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 1,608 cases.

The state reported 47,704 new tests were completed, including 42,091 PCR tests and 5,613 antigen tests.

 

 

