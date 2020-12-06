Daily COVID-19 update: 3 new area deaths reported

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Freeborn County and one in Faribault County on Sunday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

The three area residents who died were all in their early 90s.

Sixty-four new deaths were reported across the state from 35 counties and ranged in age from early 40s to late 90s. Thirty-eight resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 3,984 people who have died from COVID-19. Of the total deaths in the state, about 66% resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 5,588 new cases were reported Sunday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 350,862. Of that number, about 42,000 are still in isolation.

Freeborn County reported 17 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,692.

Of that number, 171 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Eighty-two people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The health department stated the new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Two people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Two people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: 21 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 668 total cases

• Mower County: 24 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,886 total cases

• Steele County: 28 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,218 total cases

• Waseca County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,473 total cases

The state reported 67,435 new tests were completed, including 61,078 PCR tests and 6,357 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths