December 9, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:16 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Minnesota reported 82 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including two new deaths in Freeborn County.

The county has now had 11 deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, one of the people who died in Freeborn County was in their late 70s and the other was in their late 80s. It is unclear whether they resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Across the state, the deaths were reported in 38 counties. Aside from one person in Chicago County in their early 40s and one person in St. Louis County in their late 40s, all of the others who died were 60 or older. Fifty-one resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 4,109 total COVID-19 deaths, of which 2,711 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota also reported 4,539 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 363,719. Of those cases, about 44,000 are still considered active cases, and 1,545 people were hospitalized, including 358 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 24 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county has now had 1,733 total cases, of which 174 are considered active cases and one new person is hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Eighty-four people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people ages 0-4

• One person between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Six people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• Four people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases; 708 total cases

• Mower County: 34 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,981 total cases

• Steele County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,269 total cases

• Waseca County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,507 total cases

The state reported 39,591 new tests were completed, including 34,863 PCR tests and 4,728 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 848 15 863 30
Anoka 24,186 1,440 25,626 247
Becker 2,364 26 2,390 24
Beltrami 2,395 77 2,472 20
Benton 3,395 112 3,507 60
Big Stone 358 8 366 2
Blue Earth 4,548 10 4,558 18
Brown 1,704 26 1,730 19
Carlton 1,998 230 2,228 21
Carver 5,461 155 5,616 17
Cass 1,648 17 1,665 13
Chippewa 1,049 14 1,063 15
Chisago 3,464 132 3,596 19
Clay 5,584 39 5,623 64
Clearwater 588 9 597 10
Cook 93 0 93 0
Cottonwood 1,010 57 1,067 5
Crow Wing 4,040 43 4,083 42
Dakota 25,440 548 25,988 220
Dodge 1,006 2 1,008 1
Douglas 2,974 78 3,052 45
Faribault 706 2 708 4
Fillmore 835 9 844 0
Freeborn 1,724 9 1,733 11
Goodhue 2,480 12 2,492 35
Grant 329 1 330 6
Hennepin 74,759 1,519 76,278 1,186
Houston 871 34 905 4
Hubbard 1,238 16 1,254 31
Isanti 2,131 119 2,250 22
Itasca 2,278 20 2,298 26
Jackson 616 12 628 2
Kanabec 775 13 788 17
Kandiyohi 4,771 38 4,809 36
Kittson 265 30 295 12
Koochiching 460 7 467 6
Lac qui Parle 456 9 465 4
Lake 441 39 480 10
Lake of the Woods 119 5 124 1
Le Sueur 1,703 16 1,719 12
Lincoln 405 7 412 1
Lyon 2,457 32 2,489 18
Mahnomen 344 1 345 6
Marshall 570 15 585 11
Martin 1,353 12 1,365 23
McLeod 2,638 22 2,660 28
Meeker 1,635 21 1,656 17
Mille Lacs 1,756 45 1,801 36
Morrison 2,569 79 2,648 34
Mower 2,947 34 2,981 23
Murray 655 11 666 5
Nicollet 1,836 12 1,848 27
Nobles 3,268 34 3,302 39
Norman 390 1 391 8
Olmsted 7,699 15 7,714 39
Otter Tail 3,621 74 3,695 34
Pennington 736 63 799 9
Pine 1,694 64 1,758 10
Pipestone 793 17 810 18
Polk 2,790 152 2,942 34
Pope 613 2 615 3
Ramsey 31,467 857 32,324 554
Red Lake 242 26 268 3
Redwood 1,134 19 1,153 21
Renville 1,076 44 1,120 32
Rice 4,622 52 4,674 40
Rock 889 27 916 10
Roseau 1,324 110 1,434 7
Scott 9,564 163 9,727 64
Sherburne 6,362 378 6,740 48
Sibley 891 10 901 4
St. Louis 10,311 310 10,621 141
Stearns 15,065 404 15,469 138
Steele 2,262 7 2,269 8
Stevens 581 4 585 5
Swift 687 18 705 12
Todd 2,024 11 2,035 15
Traverse 169 0 169 2
Wabasha 1,240 4 1,244 2
Wadena 926 28 954 8
Waseca 1,504 3 1,507 11
Washington 15,696 427 16,123 134
Watonwan 963 2 965 4
Wilkin 487 3 490 5
Winona 3,170 24 3,194 34
Wright 8,937 484 9,421 54
Yellow Medicine 727 36 763 13
Unknown/missing 391 17 408 0

