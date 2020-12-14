Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths across the state; local active cases continue to decline

After several days with higher deaths, Minnesota reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday across the state.

The deaths came from Anoka, Beltrami, Crow Wing, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Polk, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Todd and Wright counties.

The people who died ranged in age from late 60s to late 90s, and 11 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state has now had 4,462 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 2,917 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 3,026 new cases were reported Monday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 381,841. Of that number, about 35,000 are still in isolation and 1,283 are hospitalized, including 319 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported two new lab-confirmed cases, including one person in their 30s and one person in their 50s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The county has now had 1,791 cumulative cases, of which 114 are considered active. No new local hospitalizations were reported.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 778 total cases

• Mower County: 19 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,105 total cases

• Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 2,346 total cases

• Waseca County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 1,568 total cases

The state reported 45,341 new tests were completed, including 41,937 PCR tests and 3,404 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths