December 20, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Freeborn County

By Sarah Stultz

Published 2:54 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020

Minnesota reported 70 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, including one person in Freeborn County.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the new death was a person in their early 60s.

The county has now had 17 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The county had nine new lab-confirmed cases reported Sunday, including one person between 0 and 4; one person in their 20s; two people in their 30s; one person in their 40s; one person in their 50s; one person in their 60s and two people in their 70s.

According to the health department, the county has had 1,860 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 84 are still considered active.

Statewide, there were 2,705 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 397,319. Of that number, less than 30,000 are considered active, and as of Thursday, 1,144 people were hospitalized, including 270 in intensive care.

The deaths came from 31 counties. People who died ranged in age from late 50s to over 100. Forty-five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one person lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 836 total cases

• Mower County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,221 total cases

• Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,421 total cases

• Waseca County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,645 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 953 21 974 31
Anoka 26,083 1,746 27,829 291
Becker 2,558 44 2,602 31
Beltrami 2,676 97 2,773 33
Benton 3,584 142 3,726 72
Big Stone 411 9 420 3
Blue Earth 4,806 25 4,831 24
Brown 1,872 38 1,910 26
Carlton 2,216 259 2,475 33
Carver 5,956 226 6,182 29
Cass 1,822 23 1,845 17
Chippewa 1,182 32 1,214 19
Chisago 3,786 176 3,962 25
Clay 5,919 64 5,983 73
Clearwater 616 12 628 12
Cook 100 0 100 0
Cottonwood 1,112 77 1,189 11
Crow Wing 4,318 57 4,375 51
Dakota 27,882 795 28,677 255
Dodge 1,121 3 1,124 3
Douglas 3,205 104 3,309 55
Faribault 833 3 836 8
Fillmore 988 13 1,001 0
Freeborn 1,850 10 1,860 17
Goodhue 2,781 20 2,801 37
Grant 357 2 359 7
Hennepin 80,616 2,118 82,734 1,313
Houston 1,027 47 1,074 9
Hubbard 1,340 15 1,355 34
Isanti 2,371 143 2,514 27
Itasca 2,555 31 2,586 31
Jackson 706 34 740 5
Kanabec 876 17 893 18
Kandiyohi 5,168 46 5,214 55
Kittson 300 37 337 17
Koochiching 515 10 525 8
Lac qui Parle 523 38 561 13
Lake 473 42 515 14
Lake of the Woods 139 5 144 1
Le Sueur 1,843 18 1,861 14
Lincoln 429 7 436 1
Lyon 2,660 48 2,708 26
Mahnomen 368 1 369 6
Marshall 643 16 659 11
Martin 1,487 19 1,506 23
McLeod 2,928 36 2,964 34
Meeker 1,785 22 1,807 30
Mille Lacs 1,905 56 1,961 42
Morrison 2,730 103 2,833 38
Mower 3,183 38 3,221 23
Murray 697 24 721 5
Nicollet 1,953 17 1,970 30
Nobles 3,406 57 3,463 43
Norman 403 1 404 8
Olmsted 8,592 27 8,619 49
Otter Tail 3,926 128 4,054 43
Pennington 791 74 865 12
Pine 2,192 79 2,271 11
Pipestone 831 25 856 18
Polk 2,946 177 3,123 46
Pope 666 5 671 3
Ramsey 34,376 1,115 35,491 631
Red Lake 260 32 292 3
Redwood 1,240 27 1,267 26
Renville 1,186 48 1,234 37
Rice 5,141 60 5,201 47
Rock 941 57 998 10
Roseau 1,449 112 1,561 13
Scott 10,289 257 10,546 73
Sherburne 6,912 442 7,354 53
Sibley 939 25 964 4
St. Louis 11,365 440 11,805 179
Stearns 15,950 472 16,422 159
Steele 2,412 9 2,421 9
Stevens 637 5 642 6
Swift 748 22 770 14
Todd 2,165 15 2,180 23
Traverse 178 18 196 2
Wabasha 1,400 5 1,405 2
Wadena 1,038 31 1,069 10
Waseca 1,641 4 1,645 12
Washington 17,130 561 17,691 170
Watonwan 1,012 6 1,018 5
Wilkin 545 17 562 6
Winona 3,395 30 3,425 42
Wright 9,756 610 10,366 75
Yellow Medicine 786 47 833 14
Unknown/missing 419 23 442 1

